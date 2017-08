July 27 (Reuters) - Soligenix Inc:

* Soligenix initiates pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of sgx942 (dusquetide) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients

* Soligenix Inc - intend to begin with a controlled roll-out of U.S. Study sites, followed by addition of European centers in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: