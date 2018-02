Feb 14 (Reuters) - Solocal Group Sa:

* QTRLY INTERNET REVENUES 172 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 169 MILLION EUROS

* ‍SOLOCAL 2020 STRATEGIC PLAN AIMS AT INTERNET REVENUES REACHING DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH​

* QTRLY REVENUES FROM CONTINUED ACTIVITIES 200 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 208 MILLION EURO

* CO'S 2020 PLAN AIMS AT ‍RECURRING EBITDA REACHING DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH FROM 2019 ONWARD​