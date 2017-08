June 14 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA

* NEW GOVERNANCE OF SOLOCAL GROUP

* ‍ROBERT DE METZ INDICATED THAT HE WOULD TERMINATE HIS DUTIES AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS NO LATER THAN 5 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍FOUR ADDITIONAL DIRECTORS HAVE BEEN ELECTED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)