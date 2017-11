Nov 9 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA:

* Q3 INTERNET REVENUE EUR 148 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 156 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUE EUR ‍​177 MILLION VERSUS EUR 197 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REVISED DOWNWARDS : INTERNET REVENUE GROWTH AROUND -1%

* CANNOT COMMIT TO MORE THAN 190 MILLION EUROS OF EBITDA FOR 2017