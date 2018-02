Feb 12 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA:

* SOLOCAL GROUP: SUSPENSION OF TRADING

* ‍REQUESTED EURONEXT PARIS TO SUSPEND TRADING IN ITS SHARES AND ITS CONVERTIBLE BONDS​

* SUSPENSION ‍FROM MONDAY 12 FEBRUARY 2018 AFTER CLOSING OF PARIS STOCK EXCHANGE​

* SUSPENSION ‍UNTIL OPENING OF PARIS STOCK EXCHANGE ON THURSDAY 15 FEBRUARY 2018​