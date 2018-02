Feb 27 (Reuters) - Solon Eiendom Asa:

* SOLON EIENDOM-‍PER KNUT ASPHAUG BERNHARDT, ASSISTANT TO CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF CO, ROLLED OVER FORWARD CONTRACT FOR 50,000 SHARES IN SOLON EIENDOM ASA​

* ‍NEW CONTRACT EXPIRES ON 27 AUGUST 2018 AT A STRIKE PRICE OF NOK 17.694 PER SHARE​