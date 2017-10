Oct 2 (Reuters) - SOLON EIENDOM ASA

* SELLS 23 HOMES WITH A TOTAL SALES VALUE OF NOK 185 MILLION DURING Q3 OF 2017 COMPARED TO 38 HOMES YOY

* ‍COMPANY HAD 305 UNITS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)