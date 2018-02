Feb 16 (Reuters) - SOLTEQ OYJ:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 16.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SOLTEQ GROUP‘S ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO GROW SIGNIFICANTLY COMPARED TO FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017, NO DIVIDENDS WILL BE PAID OUT.​

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS EUR 21,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 702,000 YEAR AGO