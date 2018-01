Jan 24 (Reuters) - Somnomed Ltd:

* ‍QTRLY REVENUES GREW BY 45% TO $18.5 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECT GROUP REVENUES TO GROW BETWEEN 35% AND 40%, CLOSE TO $70 MILLION FOR FY

* HY GROUP NET EBITDA LOSS OF $3.4 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS NEGATIVE GROUP EBITDA OF $3.5 TO $4 MILLION​ FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18