Oct 12 (Reuters) - SONAE CAPITAL SA

* THROUGH ITS UNIT CAPWATT BUYS 90 PERCENT OF SOCIEDADE INICIATIVA DE APROVEITAMENTOS FLORESTAIS-ENERGIA (SIAF-ENERGIA) FOR ABOUT 0.9 MILLION EUROS (PLUS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS) FROM SONAE ARAUCO

* SIAF-ENERGIA OWNS AND OPERATES BIOMASS FIRED COGENERATION PLANT Source text: bit.ly/2ylnfxv ; bit.ly/2kIpCoC

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)