Sept 20 (Reuters) - SONGA BULK ASA

* ACQUISITION OF KAMSARMAX BULKER

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A KAMSARMAX BULK CARRIER BUILT IN 2012 AT TSUNEISHI IN JAPAN​

‍WILL ESTABLISH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY TO TAKE DELIVERY OF VESSEL.​