Dec 1 (Reuters) - Songa Bulk Asa:

* QTRLY NET LOSS ‍$0.020 PER SHARE​

* ‍EBITDA WAS $2.5 MILLION IN Q3 2017, COMPARED TO $0.8 MILLION IN Q2 2017​

* ‍NET SHIP OPERATING EXPENSES (OPEX1) IN Q3 2017 WERE $5 178 PER DAY, COMPARED TO $4 987 PER DAY IN Q2 2017​

* ‍AVERAGE TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT (TCE1) IN Q3 2017 WAS $9 069 PER DAY, COMPARED TO $8 043 PER DAY IN Q2 2017​

* ‍TOTAL OPERATING DAYS1 WERE 903 IN Q3 2017, WHILE OPERATING DAYS IN Q2 2017 WERE 627​