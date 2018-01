BRIEF-Songa Offshore: Transocean announces successful results of voluntary exchange offer

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Songa Offshore Se:

* ‍TRANSOCEAN LTD. ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF VOLUNTARY EXCHANGE OFFER

* UPON SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFER, TRANSOCEAN WILL HOLD MORE THAN 90 PCT OF THE SHARES IN SONGA OFFSHORE AND, THEREFORE, TRANSOCEAN INTENDS TO PROMPTLY INITIATE A COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF THE REMAINING OUTSTANDING SHARES OF SONGA OFFSHORE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROCEDURES SET OUT IN THE COMBINED PROSPECTUS AND OFFER DOCUMENT AND APPLICABLE LAWS

* TRANSOCEAN WILL PROPOSE THAT SONGA OFFSHORE IS DELISTED FROM OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE