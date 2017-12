Dec 1 (Reuters) - Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP UNIT IN HONG KONG IN ORDER TO BUY FINLAND'S LUMIKKO TECHNOLOGIES OY FOR UP TO 3.3 MILLION EUROS ($3.93 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BBMevF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8404 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)