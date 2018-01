Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp:

* SONIC ANNOUNCES FINANCING TRANSACTION

* SONIC SAYS UNITS INTEND TO ISSUE ABOUT $170 MILLION OF NEW FIXED RATE NOTES

* SONIC - UNITS EXPECT TO REDUCE CAPACITY UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF SERIES 2016-1 VARIABLE FUNDING SENIOR SECURED NOTES, CLASS A-1 TO $100 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: