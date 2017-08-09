BRIEF-Sonic appoints chief brand officer

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp
* Sonic appoints chief brand officer
* Sonic Corp - board of directors approves increase to dividend program
* Sonic Corp - beginning in first fiscal quarter of 2018, company expects to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock
* Sonic Corp - board of directors has approved an incremental $160 million share repurchase authorization
* Sonic Corp - new authorization allows for repurchase of up to $160 million of common stock through end of fiscal 2018.