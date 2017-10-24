BRIEF-Sonic Automotive reports Q3 earnings of $0.45/shr from cont ops

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sonic Automotive Inc:

* Sonic Automotive, Inc. reports third quarter results - record F&I results and total gross profit

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 net loss attributable to pre-owned stores operations was $0.07 per share

* Expect fiscal 2017 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $1.55 and $1.65​

* Expect fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $1.85 and $1.95​

* Qtrly ‍total revenues $2.51 billion versus $2.56 billion​

* Q3 revenue view $2.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Have an active schedule that will include opening of approximately 10 additional EchoPark locations by end of 2018​

* See retail activity in Houston market in Q4 to continue to be favorable as those affected by hurricane replace, repair vehicles​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S