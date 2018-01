BRIEF-Sonic Corp Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.30

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp:

* SONIC REPORTS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES FELL 1.7 PERCENT

* SONIC- EXPECT ADJUSTED EPS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO INCREASE 5% TO 10% YEAR OVER YEAR, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX LEGISLATION​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $105.4 MILLION VERSUS $129.6 MILLION

* - ‍FOR FISCAL 2018 ANTICIPATES APPROXIMATELY 0% TO 2% SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH FOR SYSTEM​

* - ‍FOR FISCAL 2018 ANTICIPATES FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $60 MILLION TO $65 MILLION​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $107.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S