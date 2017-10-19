BRIEF-Sonoco reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.72

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co
* Sonoco reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.72
* Q3 sales $1.32 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sonoco Products Co - Third-quarter 2017 sales for paper and industrial converted products segment were $483 million, up from $425 million in 2016
* Sonoco Products Co - Expects fourth-quarter 2017 base earnings to be in range of $0.68 to $0.74 per diluted share
* Sonoco Products Co - Qtrly sales for consumer packaging segment were a record $566 million, compared with $520 million in 2016
* Sonoco Products Co - Operating cash flow in 2017 is expected to be approximately $415 million, free cash flow in 2017 expected to be approximately $70 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: