Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals receives Brazilian approvals to market multiple hypochlorous acid-based dermatology products

* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍is currently seeking to partner with a Brazilian healthcare co relative to licensing newly approved products

* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍issuance of regulatory approvals by Brazilian Ministério Da Saúde for 7 of co's dermatology products​