Nov 13 (Reuters) - SONOVA HOLDING AG:

* ‍H1 GROUP SALES OF CHF 1,253 MILLION - UP 16.9% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND 17.1% IN SWISS FRANCS​

* H1 ‍NORMALIZED EBITA OF CHF 240.5 MILLION - UP 16.9% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND 16.8% IN SWISS FRANCS​

‍OUTLOOK FOR FY 2017/18 MAINTAINED​