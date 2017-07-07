FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Soo Kee Group announces entry into agreements in relation to the proposed jv in Thailand
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 7, 2017 / 10:20 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Soo Kee Group announces entry into agreements in relation to the proposed jv in Thailand

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Soo Kee Group Ltd-

* Entry Into Agreements In Relation To The Proposed Jv In Thailand With Aurora Design Co Ltd

* ‍love & co. International had on 7 july 2017, entered into a joint venture agreement​

* Love & co. And jvc had on 7 july 2017, entered into a licensing and supply agreement

* Love & co. And aurora will hold 40% and 60% of equity interest in jvc

* Under terms of jv, love & co. To subscribe for 1,200 shares in jvc for thb12.0 million, & aurora to subscribe for 1,800 jvc shares for thb18.0 million

* Love & co shall supply exclusively to jvc gold and diamond products for sale to retail customers in thailand

* Love & co.'s entry into licensing agreement is not expected to have a material impact on eps for current financial year ending 31 dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.