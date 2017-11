Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sophia Holdings Co Ltd

* Says ISOPRA plans to offer a takeover bid for 1.5 million shares (or no less than 1.5 million shares and no more than 1.5 million shares) of co’s stock, at the price of 1,700 yen per share

* Say the offering period from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18

* Settlement starts on Dec. 22

* Says co plans to form business and capital alliance with ISOPRA

