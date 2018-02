BRIEF-Sophos Group Says Q3 Revenue Was $166.4 Mln

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sophos Group Plc:

* ‍BILLINGS FOR NINE-MONTH PERIOD (YEAR-TO-DATE: “YTD”) INCREASED BY 21%, OR 20% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY​

* ‍CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH IN Q3, WITH BILLINGS +19% (+14% CONSTANT CURRENCY​)

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION BILLINGS INCREASED BY 25% YTD, WITH GROWTH OF 20% IN Q3​

* Q3 ‍REVENUE OF $166.4 MILLION VERSUS $134.8 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* ‍BOARD IS CONFIDENT BOTH IN OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR AND LONGER-TERM PROSPECTS OF GROUP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)