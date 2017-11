Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sophos Group Plc

* SOPHOS GROUP PLC - ‍HY NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 28% TO $80.7 MILLION, AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW 1 GREW 15% TO $71.4 MILLION​

* SOPHOS GROUP - ‍HY DEFERRED REVENUE UP 28% OVER PRIOR-YEAR TO $654.4 MILLION, WITH $372.3 MILLION OF BALANCE DUE FOR RECOGNITION IN LESS THAN ONE YEAR​

* SOPHOS GROUP PLC - ‍“RAISING OUR OUTLOOK FOR BILLINGS AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW FOR FULL YEAR​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: