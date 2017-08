June 29 (Reuters) - SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA

* ‍DECLARED INTENT TO CONVERT CS CONVERTIBLE BONDS IT HOLDS INTO SHARES, THEREBY GIVING IT ACCESS TO 11.39% OF SHARE CAPITAL​

* ‍DUNA & CIE AND SOPRA STERIA WILL REPLACE CURRENT AGREEMENT ON CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH A RECIPROCAL PREEMPTIVE RIGHT, WHICH MAY ONLY BE EXERCISED FROM 1/1/2018​

* ‍DUNA & CIE AND SOPRA STERIA DO NOT PLAN TO ACT IN CONCERT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)