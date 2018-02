BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group FY Operating Profit Up At 3.85 Billion Euros

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group Sa:

* FY RESULTS

* FY REVENUE OF €3,845.4 MILLION, EQUATING TO ORGANIC GROWTH* OF 3.5%

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 261.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 240.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 171.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 150.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TARGETS FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR ARE: ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5%

* TO PROPOSE PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND4 OF €2.40 PER SHARE (€2.20 PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF FY 2016)

* TARGETS FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR ARE: A SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING MARGIN ON BUSINESS ACTIVITY

* TARGETS FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR ARE: FREE CASH FLOW IN EXCESS OF €170 MILLION (€133M INCLUDING 2017 SALE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES).

* BY 2020, SOPRA STERIA AIMS TO ACHIEVE: ANNUAL ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5%

* BY 2020, SOPRA STERIA AIMS TO ACHIEVE: FREE CASH FLOW OF BETWEEN 5% AND 7% OF REVENUE.

* FOR 2020 AIMS TO ACHIEVE AN OPERATING MARGIN ON BUSINESS ACTIVITY OF AROUND 10%