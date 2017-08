July 18 (Reuters) - Sorl Auto Parts Inc

* Sorl Auto Parts Inc - on july 4, 2017 unit obtained land use rights for a factory facility it purchased from yunding holding group co., ltd.

* Sorl Auto Parts Inc - purchased from yunding holding group co., ltd. In cash at a purchase price of rmb60.06 million - sec filing

* Sorl Auto Parts Inc - land use rights for factory facility will expire on march 23, 2046