BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Apple, Altice USA, Snap
November 14, 2017 / 10:21 PM / in 7 hours

BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Apple, Altice USA, Snap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Dissolves share stake in Altice USA - SEC filing

* Takes share stake of 123,787 shares in Alcoa

* Dissolves share stake in Apple

* Takes share stake of 88,100 shares in Aetna

* Takes share stake of 1.1 million Class A shares in Comcast

* Takes share stake of 10,300 shares in GE

* Dissolves share stake in Snap Inc

* Dissolves share stake in T-Mobile

* Ups share stake in Colgate Palmolive to 431,500 shares from 140,000 shares

* Ups share stake in Time Warner by 70.8 percent to 1.0 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of Sept. 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017​ Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2msLtkK)

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uDCtgE)

