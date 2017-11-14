BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Apple, Altice USA, Snap

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:
* Dissolves share stake in Altice USA - SEC filing
* Takes share stake of 123,787 shares in Alcoa
* Dissolves share stake in Apple
* Takes share stake of 88,100 shares in Aetna
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million Class A shares in Comcast
* Takes share stake of 10,300 shares in GE
* Dissolves share stake in Snap Inc
* Dissolves share stake in T-Mobile
* Ups share stake in Colgate Palmolive to 431,500 shares from 140,000 shares
* Ups share stake in Time Warner by 70.8 percent to 1.0 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of Sept. 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2msLtkK)
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uDCtgE)