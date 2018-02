Feb 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COLGATE PALMOLIVE CO - SEC FILING

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF DEC 31, 2017 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF SEPT 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2017 : (bit.ly/2EsFJAg) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 : (bit.ly/2BPts3d)