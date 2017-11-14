FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in GM, Cenovus Energy
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
U.S.
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Entertainment
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 10:21 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in GM, Cenovus Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Ups share stake in Kellogg by 40.6 percent to 382,697 shares - SEC filing

* Ups share stake in Amazon.com by 33.3 percent to 10,000 shares

* Takes share stake of 100,000 shares in Anadarko

* Ups share stake in Kraft Heinz by 48.6 percent to 684,733 shares

* Takes share stake of 1.2 million shares in Cenovus Energy

* Takes share stake of 185,686 shares in GM

* Change in holdings are as of Sept. 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2msLtkK)

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uDCtgE)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.