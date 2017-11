Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sosei Group Corp

* Says it will issue new shares of its common stock via overseas offering, with the issue price of 10,800 yen per share (22.36 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 10,283.55 yen per share (21.29 billion yen in total)

* Says payment date on Nov. 27

* Previous news was disclosed on Nov. 10

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Uy5gNr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)