Nov 9(Reuters) - Sosei Group Corp

* Says it gains a licence to develop and commercialise HTL0018318, a novel muscarinic M1 receptor agonist, in Japan as a potential new treatment for patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB)

* Says it will undertake a Phase 2 proof-of-concept monotherapy study, expected to begin in Japan in 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PE6FrQ

