BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington

March 5 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc:

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - DEAL FOR ‍AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $79.7 MILLION​

* SOTHERLY HOTELS - UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA​

* SOTHERLY HOTELS - AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MILLION FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: