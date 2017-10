Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc

* Sotherly Hotels Inc announces pricing of offering of Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

* Sotherly Hotels Inc - priced underwritten public offering of 1.2 million shares of its 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: