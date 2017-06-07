BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels ‍entered into deal to purchase commercial unit of planned hyde beach house resort & residences for $5.10 mln

June 7 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Lp

* Sotherly hotels - ‍entered into deal to purchase commercial unit of planned hyde beach house resort & residences for $5.10 million - sec filing​

* Sotherly hotels- deal includes pre-opening services agreement whereby seller agreed to pay co $0.75 million in connection with certain pre-opening activities​

* Sotherly hotels lp - ‍hyde beach house resort & residences is a new development in hollywood, florida slated to open in q2 of 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: