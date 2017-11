Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc:

* SOTHERLY HOTELS - ‍ ENTERED INTO A 10-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH HILTON TO REBRAND ITS WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA HOTEL AS HOTEL BALLAST WILMINGTON​

* SOTHERLY HOTELS - CONVERSION OF WILMINGTON HOTEL TO TAKE PLACE ON OR BEFORE MARCH 31, 2018, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN PRODUCT IMPROVEMENT REQUIREMENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: