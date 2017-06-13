FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Soupman Inc files for bankruptcy protection
#Bankruptcy News
June 13, 2017 / 10:36 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Soupman Inc files for bankruptcy protection

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Soupman Inc

* Soupman Inc files for bankruptcy protection

* Soupman Inc - it has secured a new $2 million debtor-in-possession credit facility ("DIP") from an independent third-party private investment firm

* Soupman Inc - chapter 11 petition was filed in united states bankruptcy court in delaware

* Soupman Inc says Michael Wyse of Wyse Advisors Llc has been hired as chief restructuring officer and interim chief financial officer of SM

* Soupman Inc - law firm of Polsinelli is advising SM as bankruptcy counsel

* Soupman Inc says ongoing support from lender through new dip facility will allow to continue business operations as normal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

