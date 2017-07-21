FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
BRIEF-Soupman ‍Inc says entered debtor-in-possession loan in connection with chapter 11 proceeding - SEC filing
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 21, 2017 / 4:44 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Soupman ‍Inc says entered debtor-in-possession loan in connection with chapter 11 proceeding - SEC filing

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Soupman Inc:

* In connection with chapter 11 case, co, original Soupman, Kiosk Concepts, Soupman Lending entered debtor-in-possession loan, security agreement

* DIP loan agreement provides for a senior secured super priority term loan in a principal amount of up to $1.7 million - SEC filing

* Loan maturity date of debtor-in-possession loan agreement is earliest of August 31, 2017

* Under DIP loan agreement, event of default includes removal or replacement of board, chief restructuring officer, or CEO Source text: (bit.ly/2uHwAhC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.