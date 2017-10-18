BRIEF-Soupman says ‍on October 17, Debtors filed a Conversion Motion With U.S. Court ​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Soupman Inc:

* Soupman Inc - ‍on October 17, 2017, Debtors filed a motion with Court seeking to convert their Chapter 11 Case into a Chapter 7 Case - SEC filing​

* Soupman Inc - hearing on Conversion Motion for converting co’s Chapter 11 Case to Chapter 7 Case has been scheduled for October 31, 2017​

* Soupman Inc - ‍if conversion to a Chapter 7 Case occurs, Debtors will no longer remain in possession of their remaining assets and properties​

* Soupman Inc says “believes its stockholders will not receive any distributions in or after the liquidation proceedings”

* Soupman -‍ if conversion to Chapter 7 occurs, Debtors will cease operating remaining businesses,managing remaining properties as debtors-in-possession​