Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sourcenext Corp

* Says co signs business alliance agreement with a Spain-based firm FEWLAPS SL, which is mainly engaged in planning, development, and sales of Android apps

* Says two entities will cooperate on sales of FEWLAPS SL’s non-smoking support app (QuitNow! - Quit smoking) in Japan from December

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sYR8Uc

