Feb 12 (Reuters) - SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK :

* BANK OF BARODA HAS NOTIFIED THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR OF BANKS OF ITS EXIT FROM SOUTH AFRICA‍​

* REGISTRAR, PART OF SARB, IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK OF BARODA TO ENSURE ORDERLY WITHDRAWAL SO THAT NO DEPOSITOR IS DISADVANTAGED