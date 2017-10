BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission fines Autoliv near 150 mln rand

Oct 9 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Commission :

* SOUTH AFRICA‘S COMPETITION COMMISSION - AUTOLIV HAS AGREED TO PAY AN ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY OF ALMOST 150 MILLION RAND FOLLOWING ITS ADMISSION OF HAVING CONTRAVENED THE COMPETITION ACT

* SOUTH AFRICA‘S COMPETITION COMMISSION - AUTOLIV CONCLUDED A SETTLEMENT WITH COMMISSION FOR INVOLVEMENT IN PRICE FIXING, MARKET DIVISION ‍​

* SOUTH AFRICA‘S COMPETITION COMMISSION - AUTOLIV ALSO INVOLVED IN COLLUSIVE TENDERING WITH TRW INC, TAKATA GROUP, TOYODA GOSEI CO LTD AND TOKAI RIKA CO LTD‍​

* SOUTH AFRICA‘S COMPETITION COMMISSION - COMMISSION HAS FILED THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH THE TRIBUNAL FOR CONFIRMATION AS AN ORDER‍​‍​ (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)