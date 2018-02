Feb 26 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd:

* NASPERS LTD - ‍MARK SOROUR EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND GROUP CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF NASPERS, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE AFTER MORE THAN 20 YEARS WITH GROUP​

* NASPERS LTD - MARK WILL REMAIN ON BOARD AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR