Oct 3 (Reuters) - SOUTH AFRICA‘S SOLIDARITY:

* SOUTH AFRICA‘S SOLIDARITY - ON MONDAY, RECEIVED A FAVOURABLE WAGE OFFER FROM CHAMBER OF MINES

* SOUTH AFRICA‘S SOLIDARITY - WAGE OFFER RANGES BETWEEN 5,5 PCT AND 7.5 PCT DEPENDING ON EMPLOYEE‘S JOB LEVEL WITHIN CATEGORY 4 TO 8, AND ALSO APPLIES TO MINERS, ARTISANS AND OFFICIALS

* SOUTH AFRICA‘S SOLIDARITY: OFFER INVOLVES A 7,5 PCT WAGE INCREASE AT ANGLO, EXXARO AND GLENCORE MINING HOUSES; A 7 PCT INCREASE AT KANGRA MINING HOUSE; AND A 5 PCT INCREASE AT BOTH DELMAS AND MSOBO (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)