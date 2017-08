Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Jersey Industries Inc:

* Reg-South Jersey Industries: SJI reports q2 earnings; confirms 2017 guidance

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.14 to $1.20

* Qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Projected economic eps range for 2017 remains $1.14 to $1.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: