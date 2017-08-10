FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-South Jersey Industries says entered into an unsecured, 5-yr revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
August 10, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries says entered into an unsecured, 5-yr revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - South Jersey Industries Inc

* South Jersey Industries Inc says on august 7, entered into an unsecured, five-year revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing

* South Jersey Industries -credit agreement provides for extension of credit to co of $400 million in form of revolving loans up to full $400 million amount of facility

* South Jersey Industries - may increase revolving credit facility up to a maximum aggregate amount of $100 million, for total facility of up to $500 million Source text: (bit.ly/2utyfIh) Further company coverage:

