Sept 15 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd

* South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining

* South32 Ltd - ‍entered over-counter equity forward contract to acquire up to an additional 15 million shares in Arizona Mining Incorporated​

* South32 Ltd - acquiror will not acquire any interest in acquisition shares until such acquisition shares are delivered to acquiror on completion date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: