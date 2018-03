March 5 (Reuters) - Southcross Energy Partners Lp:

* SAYS DAVID BIEGLER APPOINTED CEO, ACTING CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT

* SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS - ‍​EFFECTIVE MARCH 4, BRUCE WILLIAMSON, CURRENTLY CEO OF SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS GP IS TAKING MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE Source text (bit.ly/2CZMEv5) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)