BRIEF-Southern Arc Minerals acquires common shares of Japan Gold Corp

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Southern Arc Minerals Inc-

* Southern Arc acquires common shares of Japan Gold Corp

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - ‍announces that it acquired 12.5 million common shares of Japan Gold Corp​

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc says private placement, represents approximately 18.30% of issued and outstanding common shares of Japan Gold

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - ‍also acquired 12.5 million warrants of japan gold

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - ‍owns and/or has control over 36.3 million shares of Japan Gold, representing about 53.08% of total shares of Japan Gold​

* Southern Arc Minerals-acquired warrants of japan gold, if exercised, would represent about 15.47% of issued & outstanding common shares of Japan Gold​